Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €4.35 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) received a €4.35 ($5.12) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AF. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Air France-KLM presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €3.27 ($3.84).

Shares of EPA AF opened at €4.14 ($4.87) on Monday. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a twelve month high of €14.65 ($17.24). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €4.54.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

