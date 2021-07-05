Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Down 15.1% in June

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 858,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $290.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $244.86 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.