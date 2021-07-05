Airbloc Trading 3.1% Higher This Week (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Airbloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Airbloc has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $9,260.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Airbloc has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00054159 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003266 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017995 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.52 or 0.00834342 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,715.15 or 0.07990230 BTC.
Airbloc Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “
Airbloc Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.
