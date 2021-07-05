Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.36 Million

Brokerages expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to post sales of $18.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.25 million. Airgain reported sales of $11.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $76.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $78.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $94.23 million, with estimates ranging from $86.90 million to $101.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $17.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 million.

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $211.27 million, a PE ratio of -100.24 and a beta of 1.23. Airgain has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. North Run Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 186,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,970 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

