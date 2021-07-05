AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Down 16.3% in June

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,100 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 450,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AirNet Technology during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AirNet Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AirNet Technology by 8.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in AirNet Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AirNet Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTE stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. AirNet Technology has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $6.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company provides advertising time slots in the form of digital TV screens on airplanes; and media contents display in air travel; and gas station media network. It also displays non-advertising content, including comedy clips, movie, TV series, sports, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, and documentaries.

