Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Short Interest Update

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 975,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 4.7% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $667,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 122.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 26.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

ALB opened at $170.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.14. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $74.78 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

