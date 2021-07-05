Alchemy Pay Price Up 3.3% This Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.00333772 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00141836 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00188257 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006562 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000561 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,761,523 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

