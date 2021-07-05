Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 402.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,548,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240,492 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.26% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $20,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $1,003,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $2,676,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 633.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

