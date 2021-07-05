Algorand Price Up 3% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.75 billion and $72.11 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00036648 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.79 or 0.00296934 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00038183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00013190 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,041.84 or 0.03069412 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,588,142,453 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,481,961 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

