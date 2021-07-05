Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,727 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.6% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $53,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $4.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.75. 12,998,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,192,939. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $204.39 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $589.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

