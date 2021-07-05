Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,658,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,249 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 2.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Alibaba Group worth $375,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.75. 12,998,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,192,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $204.39 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.70. The company has a market cap of $589.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

