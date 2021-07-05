Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th.

