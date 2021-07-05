Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Short Interest Update

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,094,100 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 3,642,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 130.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANCUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

ANCUF stock opened at $37.99 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.80.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

