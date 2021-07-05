Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Allegion worth $59,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 4,115.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,074 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $140.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

