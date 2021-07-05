AllianceBlock Reaches Market Capitalization of $81.21 Million (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, AllianceBlock has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. AllianceBlock has a market capitalization of $81.21 million and $1.73 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00054223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.66 or 0.00814377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.53 or 0.07995319 BTC.

About AllianceBlock

ALBT is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,359,783 coins. The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

