AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Down 15.2% in June

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ACV opened at $35.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.29. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $35.99.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
