AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Down 15.2% in June

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ACV opened at $35.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.29. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,604 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 34.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

