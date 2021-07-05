ALLY Tops One Day Trading Volume of $125,122.00 (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. Over the last seven days, ALLY has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $17.08 million and $125,122.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALLY coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00056298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.67 or 0.00956781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,974.85 or 0.08581611 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALLY is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

