Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Short Interest Down 23.1% in June

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33,525 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,466,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 245,088 shares during the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU remained flat at $$0.50 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,833. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 19.53 and a current ratio of 19.53.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Tuligtic Property/Ixtaca Project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.