Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALNY opened at $171.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.74. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $178.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,859 shares of company stock worth $8,169,062 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.