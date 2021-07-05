Alpha Impact Price Tops $0.0764 on Top Exchanges (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. Alpha Impact has a market cap of $458,967.72 and approximately $1,241.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Impact has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00134829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00165139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,175.28 or 1.00089201 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Alpha Impact Coin Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 6,010,000 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

