Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lowered by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 5.2% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 876.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $164,353,955. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $47.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,574.38. 1,058,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,089. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,576.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,428.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

