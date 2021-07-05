Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock worth $164,353,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,519.32.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $47.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,574.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,089. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,428.99. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,576.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

