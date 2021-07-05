Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $56.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,505.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,368.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,508.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

