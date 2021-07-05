Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.82% from the company’s previous close.

ALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alstom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.78 ($60.92).

EPA:ALO opened at €43.03 ($50.62) on Monday. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($43.96). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.94.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

