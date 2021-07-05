Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115,555 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Altice USA by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Altice USA stock opened at $34.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $1,181,031.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,534,240.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,737,580. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.