Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $47.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

