Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Sells 5,529 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $32,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.91. 3,835,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,384,428. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

