Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com stock traded up $78.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,510.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,478. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,328.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

