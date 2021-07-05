Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Freemont Management S.A.’s 4th Largest Position

Freemont Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 137.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.7% of Freemont Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Amazon.com by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,054,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $78.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,510.98. 3,176,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,478. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,328.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.