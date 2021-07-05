Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $565,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $78.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,510.98. 3,176,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,478. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,328.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

