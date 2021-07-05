Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 203.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.2% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com stock traded up $78.01 on Monday, reaching $3,510.98. 3,176,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,478. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,328.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

