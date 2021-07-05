Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,321 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.5% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.05% of Amazon.com worth $821,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $78.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,510.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,176,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,478. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,328.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

