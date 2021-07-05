Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Upgraded at Danske

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) was upgraded by research analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMBBY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DNB Markets upgraded Ambu A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

AMBBY traded down $3.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232. Ambu A/S has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.68.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

