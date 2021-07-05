AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,080,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 102,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 17.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,667.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $430,883.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,130.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,819 shares of company stock worth $7,476,683. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 207.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMC traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,762,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,047,984. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.76.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMC. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

