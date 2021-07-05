AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 7,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 569,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days. Approximately 21.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AMCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $66.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.49.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The business had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at $33,325,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 67,556 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,009,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

