AMEPAY Price Down 17.4% This Week (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $110,899.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00044601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00135436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00168700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,647.87 or 1.00306895 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

