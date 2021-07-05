AMEPAY Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $122,266.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00139452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00166854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,852.99 or 1.00010645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.40 or 0.00914048 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

