Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,100 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 323,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AMTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider Miguel Palacios acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,917.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $21.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.22 million, a P/E ratio of 85.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 1.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.