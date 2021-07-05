Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameresco in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Ameresco alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMRC. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $63.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,520 in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,726,000 after acquiring an additional 107,290 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Ameresco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.