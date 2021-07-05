American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 301,042 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in American Express by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $168.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $170.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.24. The stock has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.35.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

