American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,362 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.25% of American Superconductor worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 56.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $123,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $17.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53. American Superconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $486.66 million, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.14.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

