American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,261,099,000 after buying an additional 208,020 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,846,000 after purchasing an additional 487,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,477,000 after purchasing an additional 147,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Tower by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,206,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,787,000 after purchasing an additional 91,490 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $272.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,013. American Tower has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $274.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.24.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.
