Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Position Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,053 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.17% of Americold Realty Trust worth $16,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,464,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,356,000 after purchasing an additional 111,632 shares in the last quarter.

COLD opened at $38.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -764.40, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.52. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

In related news, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

