AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stake Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.16% of AMERISAFE worth $14,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,539,000 after acquiring an additional 168,191 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 490,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 454,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 378,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 47,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

AMSF stock opened at $59.78 on Monday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.90 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.34.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $77.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

In other news, Director Sean Traynor bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $508,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $567,540.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $39,733.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,174.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $873,711. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

