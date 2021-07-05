Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.57. Amphenol reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on APH. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $69.95 on Monday. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $46.76 and a twelve month high of $70.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

