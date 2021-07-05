Ampleforth (AMPL) Trading Up 16% This Week

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 16% against the dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $132.09 million and $2.16 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 182,129,493 coins and its circulating supply is 128,762,184 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

