AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Update

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.10% of AMREP worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMREP stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,539. The firm has a market cap of $81.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.37. AMREP has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

