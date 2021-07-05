Analysts Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report $142.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.54 million. 8X8 posted sales of $121.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $604.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $596.98 million to $620.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $706.70 million, with estimates ranging from $686.90 million to $750.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGHT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Shares of EGHT opened at $27.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 14,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $389,418.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,739.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,717 shares of company stock worth $949,468. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 272,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 111,053 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in 8X8 by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

