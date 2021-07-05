Analysts Anticipate Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will report earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.95). Cinemark reported earnings per share of ($1.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 36,263.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cinemark has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

